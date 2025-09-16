Outpro Maju Camp, inpro CMPB: New facility to take over IPPT, NSFit services in October

Operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) who utilise the Fitness and Conditioning Centre (FCC) at Maju Camp for individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) and NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) will no longer be able to do so there come Oct 14.

In a notification posted on the OneNS mobile app and website on Tuesday (Sept 16), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced that the new Central Manpower Base's (CMPB) FCC will "permanently replace Maju FCC from Oct 14, 2025", adding that there will two closures at Maju FCC from Oct 6 to 9, and on Oct 13 to facilitate the transition.

"Our team will contact you to assist with rebooking if you have a booking during this periods," the notice read.

In April, Mindef announced that the new CMPB will gradually open from June onwards and reach full operational capabilities in September.

Located just a stone's throw away from Cashew MRT station, it has multiple facilities for both NSmen and members of the public.

This includes a one-stop service centre for servicemen, a regional health hub, a lifestyle mart for servicemen to buy equipment, an outdoor fitness zone and a food court.

It also boasts an all-weather FCC with a 300m indoor running track.

AsiaOne understands that currently only Kranji and Maju FCCs have indoor 2.4km running routes.

After the move, NSmen will still have access to four FCCs across Singapore to book their IPPT and FIT sessions. The other three are located in Bedok, Khatib and Kranji.

Maju Camp, off Clementi Road, has served as a location for medically fit NSmen to fulfil their annual IPPT obligations for over three decades.

Generations of NSmen have taken the five-station test — sit-ups, standing broad jumps, chin-ups, shuttle runs and a 2.4km run.

It was changed to a three-station format — push-ups, sit-ups and 2.4km run — in 2015 to make it simpler for NSmen to train independently and take ownership of their fitness.

