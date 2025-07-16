Over 10,000 new HDB flats for sale in July exercise

The Housing Board will offer over 10,000 new flats in the upcoming sales exercise this month. Over half of these will be Build-To-Order (BTO) units.

Among them are about 1,400 BTO flats in Clementi and Bukit Panjang, which will come with a shorter waiting time of under three years, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 16).

Some 753 flats, consisting of two-room Flexi, three-, and four-room units, will be on offer at the Clementi Emerald project, with a waiting time of 34 months.

The project — located at the intersection of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West — will be near amenities such as schools, minimart, Clementi MRT station and Clementi Mall, which has a supermarket, shops and a food court.

The Straits Times reported last December that construction for these units had begun on Sept 20, with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2029.

There will also be 643 units for sale at the Bangkit Breeze project comprising two-room Flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, said Chee on Facebook. They will have a waiting time of 35 months.

Located along Bukit Panjang Ring Road, the BTO project is near Bangkit LRT station as well as amenities such as Beacon Primary School and Zhenghua Park.

Other projects among the 5,500 BTO flats offered in the July sales exercise will be in Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

This total is more than the last BTO launch in February, which saw 5,032 flats for sale.

The upcoming launch will also include the first flats in Simei in more than a decade.

The project — which HDB classifies as part of Tampines — will offer 380 units of two-room Flexi, four- and five-room flats on a plot bounded by Simei Road and Upper Changi Road East. It is a five-minute walk to Upper Changi MRT station with the Singapore University of Technology and Design in the vicinity.

The first BTO project in the new Sembawang North housing estate, and the second development in the new Woodlands North Coast precinct will also be on offer.

HDB previously announced that 19,600 BTO flats will be launched in 2025, including 3,800 units with a waiting time of under three years.

More SBF units in July's exercise than 'initially committed'

In his Facebook post, Chee said that HDB will put up over 4,600 balance flats in July — the second Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise in 2025.

"This is more than the 3,000 SBF units that we had initially committed to," he said, adding that more than one-third — or some 1,733 flats — are completed units, while the remaining units will be "completed progressively".

The second SBF exercise will take the combined supply of such flats in 2025 to more than 10,000, according to Chee.

The last exercise in February was oversubscribed, with more than 23,000 applicants for the 5,590 SBF units offered.

