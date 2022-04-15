Over $104,000 raised in 1 day for 20-year-old Gambas Ave accident victim

After sharing her concerns about footing her son's medical bills, more than 1,800 donors have stepped up to contribute to the campaign started by Siti Sarah Rahim, the mother of Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah.

Alif, a 20-year-old enrolled nurse, was involved in an accident along Gambas Avenue last Sunday (April 10) which killed a fellow motorcyclist. Alif's mother, Sarah, began a fundraising campaign on Give.asia for her son on Thursday, with a target of $100,000.

The campaign has hit its target within a day, raising a total of $104,883 so far as of writing.

Aside from donating money, many also left their well-wishes for the family.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Give.asia

After the accident last Sunday, Alif suffered multiple injuries, including severe internal bleeding, a crushed left pelvis, broken ribs and wrist, a hole in his left elbow, multiple lacerations and torn lips.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Alif was more concerned about becoming a "burden" to his family — a thought that was quickly shut down by the 42-year-old healthcare worker, who replied: “Never. Mummy and daddy will always be there for you."



Thus far, Alif has undergone three major surgeries, and is due to for another high-risk operation if his condition remains stable.

The tragic accident also took the life of a 24-year-old delivery rider, Jason Tan, who had been only married for just over the month. His wife is three months pregnant.

To support Tan's widow and unborn child, charity platform Ray of Hope started a campaign page for them with a target amount of $200,000.

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised $201,686.

claudiatan@asiaone.com