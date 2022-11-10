Over 4,000 complaints in 5 years: Pet chickens in housing estates ruffle residents' feathers

Irritated by the sound of your neighbours' chickens lately? Well, you aren't alone.

In the last five years, there have been some 4,100 complaints about chickens in HDBs and private estates received by agencies and town councils, said Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister for the Ministry of National Development in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Tan was responding to a Parliamentary question by Ang Wei Neng, MP for West Coast GRC about the number of complaints received about the noise and smell from live chickens in residential areas.

As a rule of thumb, the ministry limits the number of poultry that can be reared on any premises on a non-commercial basis to 10.

This is to "mitigate the risk of spread of avian disease and to safeguard human and animal health", Tan explained.

However, residents in HDBs are not allowed to rear poultry, for public health reasons and to "manage disamenities", he added.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng asked about the legislation banning the rearing of chickens in HDB flats and in response, Tan said that flat owners are not allowed to keep chickens under HDB's Memorandum of Lease.

In the event that the Housing Board receives complaints about chicken rearing in HDB flats, Tan said the ministry will work closely with agencies to engage flat owners to make "alternative arrangements" to re-home their chickens.

Spending $7,000 to soundproof windows

Recently, pet chickens have become a pain point for residents in several areas of Singapore, mainly due to the smell and noise that comes with rearing these birds.

Back in September, a resident in Sin Ming reportedly spent $7,000 to soundproof her windows, so her family wouldn't have to hear the roosters crowing in the wee hours of the morning.

The woman surnamed Xu told Shin Min Daily News that there were over 20 free-roaming chickens in her estate.

"My daughter and husband have to get up early for work, and they often can't get enough sleep," said the 58-year-old housewife then.

In August, another Yishun resident took to Stomp to complain about their "inconsiderate neighbour from hell" who had five chickens outside his home.

The disgruntled resident, Suhardi, told Stomp that the smell from the chickens' cage has prevented his daughter from returning home. "[She] is staying at my mother’s place. This has affected my relationship with my family negatively."

Suhardi added that he tried to talk to his neighbour and the Nee Soon Town Council, but his words have fallen on deaf ears.

The neighbours have also disregarded an order from the town council to remove the chickens.

Neighbour disputes about chickens

With regard to private residential owners who may have any disputes with their neighbours who rear chickens, Tan shared that disputing parties can seek mediation at the Community Mediation Centre, or in more intractable cases, refer the matter to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal.

In addition, NParks will also continue working with its partners to public awareness on responsible pet ownership.

claudiatan@asiaone.com