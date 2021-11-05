Over 50 motorcycles spotted along Serangoon Road on Deepavali eve, sparks debate online

Deepavali is usually a lively occasion but given the pandemic, last year's celebrations were rather muted. This year, however, the Festival of Lights appears to have gotten some of its verve back.

On Wednesday (Nov 3) night, which was also Deepavali eve, a group of over 50 motorcycles was spotted under the street light-up along Serangoon Road.

The following day, Facebook page Roads.sg posted a video comprising shorter clips from that same night. It garnered 74,000 views and 221 comments.

In the video, motorcyclists revved their engines on the road as crowds watched the display from the barricaded sidewalks.

Another video shared on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Friday showed the motorcycles were lined up in close proximity as if they were in a motor racing starting grid.

A few streets away, trucks decked out in flashing neon lights were spotted along Kelantan Road. Traffic police vehicles were at the scene, overlooking the stationary trucks.

These videos sparked an online debate this week as many pointed out the lack of safe distancing among people.

While some saw a group of people enjoying the festival, others questioned if such a large gathering should have been allowed in the first place.

The prevailing Covid-19 measures only allow two people for social gatherings as well as a maximum of one gathering a day.

In mid-October, authorities said that enhanced safe management measures will be introduced at Little India in the lead-up to Deepavali to prevent overcrowding.

On Tuesday, the police said there would be heavy traffic along Serangoon road and that auxiliary police officers will regulate traffic at affected roads.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

amierul@asiaone.com