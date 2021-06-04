Own up before we call police, Yishun grocery store owner warns after customer filmed pocketing $800 cash

Shopkeepers at the Jeya Spices grocery store in Yishun got a shock yesterday (June 3), after they discovered that their counter's cash box was suddenly empty.

The shop's owner, Jeya Seelan, wrote in a Facebook post that a man stole about $800 from the shop's counter while staff were not looking. He shared CCTV images of the alleged thief.

"One of my guys had gone to the toilet and the other was busy with the coconut machine. He took the chance and swept the plastic container clean, stuffed his newfound riches into his bag and strolled out", he wrote.

He added that the man even had the gall to make a purchase with the stolen cash.

However, to the surprise of some netizens, Seelan said that he has not made a police report yet.

"We are appealing for the perpetrator to own up because we don't want to make a police report yet, and make a permanent stain on his record. Eyewitnesses, if possible please come forward too!" he urged.

In response, some commenters urged the store to make a police report, while others praised the owner's decision to give the man a chance. One comment read: "Go ahead with police report do not give chance, if not he will continue to do again".

AsiaOne has reached out to the owner of Jeya Spices for more information.

