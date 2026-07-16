Primary 1 registration: 31 oversubscribed schools in Phase 2A to conduct balloting

Phase 2A of the registration exercise for children entering Primary 1 in 2027, which closed last Friday (July 10), will see 31 oversubscribed schools conduct balloting.

According to the latest vacancies and balloting status posted on MOE's website, Red Swastika School in Bedok was most subscribed, with 88 applications for 24 spaces.

This is followed by Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, with 137 applicants for 47 spaces and Shuqun Primary School in Jurong West, with 93 applicants for 32 spaces.

Phase 2A is primarily reserved for the children of an alumni, parents who are staff members of the school, or members of the school's advisory or management committee.

Children attending an MOE kindergarten linked to their chosen primary school are also eligible for this phase.

In a status update posted on its website, MOE said that 143 schools, or 80.3 per cent of schools with vacancies for Phase 2A will not be conducting balloting and have enough vacancies to admit all their applicants from this phase.

It added that there will be vacancies in all 179 schools in Phase 2B.

Phase 2A started with no vacancies available at Canossa Catholic Primary School in MacPherson.

The school, which has 120 places in total, received 61 applications in Phase 1. With 60 places reserved for Phases 2B and 2C, this means that it has no available spots for Phase 2A.

Apart from Canossa Catholic Primary School, five other primary schools had filled at least 50 per cent of their total available places at the end of Phase 1.

The schools are: Admiralty Primary School in Woodlands, Nan Hua Primary School in Clementi, North View Primary School in Yishun, Red Swastika School in Bedok, and Valour Primary School in Punggol.

Oversubscribed schools

For the 31 schools undergoing balloting — which is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies — priority admission is given in the following order:

Singaporeans living within 1km of the school,

Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school,

Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school,

Permanent residents in the same distance groups.

Here are the list of schools undergoing balloting:

Singaporean children living within 1km of the school Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school PR children living within 1km of the school Oversubscribed, but no balloting Angsana Primary School Gongshan Primary School Ai Tong School Alexandra Primary School Jing Shan Primary School Elias Park Primary School Pasir Ris Primary School Catholic High School (Primary section) Tanjong Katong Primary School Nan Hua Primary School Frontier Primary School Sengkang Green Primary School Huamin Primary School Valour Primary School Horizon Primary School Wellington Primary School Nanyang Primary School Zhenghua Primary School Jurong West Primary School Yangzheng Primary School Northland Primary School North View Primary School Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Princess Elizabeth Primary School Punggol Primary School Punggol Green Primary School Rosyth School Red Swastika Primary School Rulang Primary School Shuqun Primary School Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School South View Primary School St Hilda's Primary School Temasek Primary School Tao Nan School

Results for Phase 2A will be released at 1pm on July 17.

Gradual reduction of Primary 1 intake

On April 29, MOE informed parents that it will gradually reduce the Primary 1 intake for the majority of primary schools over the coming years, starting from the ongoing Primary 1 registration exercise.

It said then that this is in response to changing demographics and new housing developments, while minimising the need for school mergers or relocations.

Data on MOE website's released ahead of Phase 2A showed there were 867 fewer spots in this phase across all primary schools than in 2025.

Phase 2B

The next phase of Primary 1 registration, Phase 2B, will begin at 9am on July 20.

It will end at 4.30pm on July 21, with results to be released on July 27.

Phase 2B is primarily for children whose parents joined the school as a parent volunteer not later than 1 July 2025 and has completed at least 40 hours of voluntary service to the school by June 30 this year.

Children whose parents are members endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school, and those whose parents are endorsed as an active grassroots leader, are also eligible for this phase.

A total of 20 places are set aside in each primary school for this phase as part of MOE's policy to ensure continued open access to all primary schools.

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editor@asiaone.com