PAP says it will not seek Pritam Singh's suspension as MP while legal proceedings are ongoing

The People's Action Party (PAP) has said it will not seek to suspend Pritam Singh as a Member of Parliament (MP) while legal proceedings are ongoing.

On Tuesday (March 19) morning, the Workers' Party (WP) chief pleaded not guilty to two charges of making false statements before a parliamentary committee that was looking into the conduct of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who lied in the House in 2021.

PAP's organising secretary Grace Fu said in a media statement on Tuesday there have been queries if the party will, through its MPs, seek to suspend the Leader of the Opposition, given that he has now been formally charged in court.

"The PAP MPs will not be seeking Mr Singh's suspension as an MP while legal proceedings are pending," she said, adding that this is in line with Parliament's resolution to defer any sanctions until after the conclusion of the investigations and criminal proceedings, if any, against Singh.

The decision is also consistent with PAP's position on a motion filed by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament and Progress Singapore Party chief Hazel Poa last September, Fu added.

"Parliament must deal rigorously with any MP who has committed wrongdoing, but suspending an MP is a serious action that must be done in accordance with due process of the law and natural justice," she said.

"Parliament should not prejudge the outcome of the proceedings."

A pre-trial conference hearing into Singh's case been scheduled for April 17, 9am.

