PAP wins Nee Soon GRC with 73.81% of votes over RDU

Results for Nee Soon GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 73.81% Red Dot United (RDU) 26.19%

The People's Action Party has won Nee Soon GRC with 73.81% of votes over Red Dot United.

PAP received 102,744 votes while RDU received 36,459 votes.

Led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, 66, the PAP team comprises four political newcomers — former MDDI director Goh Hanyan, 39; former Nominated Member of Parliament and clinical psychologist Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, 40; former PAP branch chairman for Hougang Jackson Lam, 40; and Temasek Foundation director Lee Hui Ying, 36.

At a press conference on April 21, Shanmugam had described the team as a "young youthful slate except for me, two potential office holders [Goh and Dr Harun] who can potentially help govern [the] country".

The RDU team was led by secretary-general Ravi Philemon, 56, alongside party chairman David Foo, 60, and team members private school teacher Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, 57, tech start-up business director Pang Heng Chuan, 56, and IT sector senior consultant Sharon Lin, 40.

At a PAP rally held on April 29, Shanmugam had expressed concern over the opposition's claims that many things can be free or covered by the reserves.

"When politicians tell you to vote for them and [claim] that you don't have to pay for anything and everything can be free, you [should] ask some questions on whether you can trust that," he said.

"When people tell you that you can spend without having to pay for [anything], in a few years, your future, your children's future, and your country's future will go down."

The constituency has 151,634 registered electors.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

melissateo@asiaone.com