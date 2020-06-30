PAP's new candidate Gan Siow Huang to contest in Marymount SMC

PAP's new candidate Gan Siow Huang has arrived at Deyi Secondary School, the nomination centre for Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio, Marymount, and Yio Chu Kang.

Gan will be contesting in Marymount SMC, she told reporters.

Also a former SAF regular, she has been volunteering at the Bishan North ward for "a few months", reported The Straits Times.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC will be downsized from five seats to four as Marymount is carved out to form its own single member constituency, according to the electoral boundaries report released on March 13.

She is expected to face Progress Singapore Party's Ang Yong Guan.

