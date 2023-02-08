Parents take offence over $500 compensation after 11-year-old daughter cuts foot in Bedok pool, wants $8,500

A couple has labelled staff at a swimming pool in Bedok as "uncaring", while taking offence at the compensation being offered for their daughter's injuries.

The father, surnamed Huang, told Shin Min Daily News that the accident happened last June at Bedok ActiveSG Swimming Complex.

According to the 35-year-old, his 11-year-old daughter had kicked a tile that was protruding at the bottom of the pool.

Describing how the girl's foot was bleeding profusely, Huang said: "The lifeguard came to help disinfect the wound and told me that I had to bring her to the hospital immediately."

After their daughter received three stitches on her foot in hospital, Huang said he and his wife went back to the swimming pool to give them an update.

But Huang was displeased with how the staff there handled the situation, he said.

"My daughter was injured in the swimming pool, but they didn't say a word of concern," he explained.

"They didn't show any care [towards her], and just asked us to submit a medical claim."

'Situation remains unresolved'

The family had sought $8,500 in compensation for the girl's injuries, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Huang shared that the figure was derived from the medical bills and his daughter's daily expenses, after the wound took more than a month to heal.

Adding that his wife also took unpaid leave during that time, the father said: ""My daughter couldn't walk well, and needed to take a taxi to go to school."

But after waiting for more than four months, Huang said that he received an email last November which stated that the family would only be given around $550 in compensation.

The father added he has not heard back from the authorities after he rejected the amount.

He said: "They could have contacted us if they felt that the compensation we proposed was too high.

"But when they suddenly ended correspondence with us, the situation remains unresolved."

Fear of water

The accident has caused the girl to be afraid of going into the water, Huang shared.

Describing how his daughter has developed this phobia and is now scared to swim, the man said: "Even though her wounds have healed, she still feels some pain on the soles of her feet.

"We will consider taking her to a specialist for a medical examination."

AsiaOne has contacted Sport Singapore for comment.

Explosion in swimming pool

In another recent accident, a 36-year-old man was injured after an explosion near a Thomson condominium pool last April.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News that a group of children were having swimming lessons at the time of the accident.

After hearing a loud 'bang', they immediately left the pool, he added.

The accident was caused by a negligent act involving a chemical powder, the police and SCDF told AsiaOne then.

