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Car lands on side along Marina Bay hotel driveway after accident with taxi; female passenger and infant daughter taken to hospital

The 60-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations
Car lands on side along Marina Bay hotel driveway after accident with taxi; female passenger and infant daughter taken to hospital
The car, which the 29-year-old woman and her infant daughter were travelling in, landed sideways at the driveway of Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel after the accident on Tuesday (May 26) night.
PHOTO: Yeh Teng Hwee
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 27, 2026 8:26 AMBYSean Ler

A 29-year-old woman and her nine-month-old infant daughter were taken to two hospitals after an accident — involving a car and a taxi — in Marina Bay that saw the car they were in land on its side along a hotel driveway.

The incident happened at about 10.35pm at 6 Raffles Boulevard — the listed address for Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel. 

Map showing where the accident involving a passenger car and taxi took place on Tuesday (May 26) night.

A video posted on social media shows the passenger car lying on its side at the hotel's driveway.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines, an ambulance and a rescue tender were present at the scene.

SCDF personnel were seen around the stricken car.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the 29-year-old woman was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while her nine-month-old infant daughter was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. 

The 60-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - TrafficTan Tock Seng HospitalKK Women's and Children's Hospital
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