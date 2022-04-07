Parts of ITE College Central roof collapse, 2 people taken to hospital

Two people were taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) after a segment of a roof at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central buckled under heavy rain on Wednesday (April 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at about 5.30pm on Wednesday and two people were subsequently conveyed to NUH.

A nearby onlooker recorded a video of the roof with rain pouring in, zooming in multiple times at the hole in the roof as water fell onto the first floor of the building.

The short clip was uploaded to TikTok and has garnered over 148,000 views at the time of writing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fwappii/video/7083419200521325825?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

Another onlooker uploaded Instagram stories lamenting that such an incident could only occur in ITE.

Rainwater accumulated on the roof (left) and the view from below as the roof gave way (right).

PHOTO: Instagram/_sweetcr3ature_

In the TikTok video's comments section, netizens were rather chill about the issue and didn't seem to understand the possible dangers surrounding such an incident.

"Looks kind of nice, not going to lie," one wrote as the TikTok creator replied by mentioning how cool it was.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

This isn't the first such incident to take place in ITE College Central.

In November 2020, a roof pump malfunctioned and rainwater accumulated on the "bubble fly roof".

AsiaOne has reached out to ITE College Central for more information.

ALSO READ: Mount Elizabeth Hospital 'roof collapse due to rain'? No, it's ceiling leak from burst sprinkler

amierul@asiaone.com