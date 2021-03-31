Party's over: 12 people probed for breaking Covid-19 rules at Joo Chiat 'karaoke joint'

An evening karaoke party went awry on March 26 when police raided a shophouse along Joo Chiat Road.

12 people were found allegedly consuming alcohol, singing karaoke and socialising in the unit, the police said in a press release on March 30.

The police are investigating seven men and five women aged between 20 and 44 who were at the gathering, for their alleged non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary measures) (Control order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

The police seized karaoke equipment found in the unit, and are investigating a 27-year-old man believed to be the operator of the unit.

According to the police, the unit he operated did not have a valid license for supplying liquor license or providing public entertainment license, which each carries the penalty of a fine of up to $20,000.

Under Phase 3 regulations, groups of up to eight are allowed for social gatherings but they must observe safe distancing as well as wear face masks in public spaces.

In late January, Singapore suspended a pilot programme for nightclubs and karaoke outlets to resume operations due to public health concerns.

They are considered high-risk settings as people are in close contact with each other for prolonged periods of time in enclosed spaces, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Home Affairs said at the time.

