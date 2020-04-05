Party's over: 7 youths fined for breaking CB measures at Woodlands park

As Singaporeans turned in for the night, a group of youths held a late-night drinking party at a park in Woodlands.

Gathering at a long table in Circle Green on Saturday (May 2), they ignored the tape cordoning off the area and the markings on the seats.

The group chatted through the night as they tucked into their takeaway supper and beer.

However, the tipsy youths soon got rowdy and the noise woke residents from the nearby Block 736 Woodlands Circle.

In a series of video clips circulating on social media, six men and a woman were caught on camera sitting next to each other at the table.

A resident who filmed the group told Shin Min Daily News that loud laughter and chatter woke his family at 4am. The noise similarly roused his neighbours from their sleep.

When the group didn't disperse at 7am, he decided to call the police.

It's not the first time that they gathered there, the resident noted, but they loitered in the park for the longest time that night.

"I hope that everyone can control themselves [and stay home] during this critical period, so the pandemic can end soon," he said.

Police officers dispersed the group aged between 23 and 25, but not before taking down their personal details and fining them for flouting safe distancing measures.

Although they left the park, the youths left trash behind at the table and created more work for the cleaners, the resident added.

This would be the latest of a string of incidents of youths disregarding circuit breaker rules.

On April 19, a group of youths gathering at an HDB block in Tampines were chased away by angry residents.

Another sextet that gathered in Punggol on April 16 recorded a video clip in which one of them said: "F*** the circuit breaker because we don't give a f***."

