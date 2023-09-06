Condo resident throws punches, hurls chair at security officer after he confiscated child's laser pointers

A confrontation over the confiscation of laser pointers turned physical when a condo resident assaulted a security officer.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 5), the Union of Security Employees (USE) said they were alerted to a case of physical abuse against an unnamed security supervisor in July.

The security officer, who worked at a condominium in Pasir Ris, had asked a young resident to stop playing with laser pointers at the playground.

When the child refused to comply with his request, the security officer confiscated the laser pointers in accordance with the condo's regulations.

Angered by the incident, the father confronted the security officer the next day and punched his left cheek. He then picked up a high chair from the security post and hurled it at the security officer, who subsequently called the police, USE said.

Police officers from Pasir Ris Neighbourhood Police Centre arrived at the scene shortly after the altercation and arrested the resident.

USE added that its representatives visited the security officer and presented him with a nourishment pack and Quick Relief vouchers.

"We are glad he is fine and applaud his courage and professionalism," USE said in their post.

They also urged members of the public to report any incidents of abuse towards officers through the USE mobile app or email at use@ntuc.org.sg.

