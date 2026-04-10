Passenger 'offended' by sign in PHV car: 'I won't speak English to Chinese people'

A passenger said they felt "slightly offended" during a private-hire vehicle (PHV) ride after noticing a sign stating that the driver would only speak Mandarin to Chinese passengers.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday (April 7), user @aliciatadah was seated in a PHV vehicle with her husband and looked visibly confused as she pointed at a sign written in Chinese hanging from the driver's seat.

The incident took place on Sunday (April 5) as they were on the way home from Kallang.

It read: "If you're Chinese, please speak Chinese. I don't speak in English to Chinese people. Sorry!"

She added that her husband, who is Peranakan Chinese but cannot read and speak Mandarin well, was saddened by the sign.

"Is this race discrimination? Also, what happened to all Singaporeans conversing in basic English so we have racial harmony," captioned the post.

In another post on Wednesday (April 8), the passenger shared that she booked a Grab ride, and when she greeted the driver and confirmed the location, as she usually does, the driver merely grunted at her.

She added that the sign was "unnecessary in a place like Singapore", where the majority of people speak in English.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Shen Xian Yi (transliteration), said that after her husband understood what the sign meant, he asked her in confusion: "So, am I still considered Chinese?", leaving her unsure how to respond.

She added that she encourages her husband to learn Mandarin to connect with his roots and culture, but stressed that encouragement — not ridicule — should come first, as criticism can discourage learners.

She also said that that she had reported the matter to Grab and the company has said that the case is still under investigation.

'Downright rude'

A Grab representative identified as Mae commented under the post stating that such behavior does not reflect the inclusive environment Grab strives to provide.

"Please rate the driver and lodge a report via the Grab app so our team can investigate and take the necessary actions. You may also DM us your Booking ID so we can follow up on this closely," Mae added.

A number of netizens in the comment section condemned the sign for being "downright rude" and discriminatory, with some adding that not all Chinese-looking individuals speak the language.

One user commented: "It is not a crime for a Chinese to not be able to read and write in Mandarin."

"There are lots of people who 'look Chinese' but aren't actually Chinese nor speak Mandarin," wrote another.

However, one user empathised with the driver, saying that "the older generation takes pride in being a Chinese, therefore learning Chinese comes naturally to them."

AsiaOne has reached out to @aliciatadah and Grab for comment.

[[nid:731826]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com