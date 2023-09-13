Passers-by help to clean up glass shards on road after lorry spills crates of beer at Kallang

Cleaning up glass shards usually require extra care and patience as it can be dangerous.

But several passers-by, including a motorcyclist and a cyclist, stepped forward to clean up broken glass on the road after a lorry recently spilled crates of beer in Kallang.

TikTok user Eeshark filmed the wholesome moment and uploaded the clip on Tuesday (Sept 12).

The 31-year-old man, who declined to give his full name, told AsiaOne that the incident happened on Monday at around 5.30pm. The lorry had tried to make a turn from Beach Road onto Republic Avenue, he said.

In his post, Eeshark said that he "felt useless" for not getting out of the car to help. "I would've caused more mess than help based on experience (sic)," he added.

The clip showed several passers-by carrying the crates of beer back to the stationary lorry, while others tried to sweep away the glass shards on the road using makeshift tools.

Eeshark, who was on a Grab ride at the time, shared with AsiaOne that even his driver was quick to offer his assistance, taking a window wiper to sweep the glass shards to the side of the road.

Not only did the Good Samaritans help clear the mess on the road, but some of them also helped to direct the traffic at the scene before the authorities arrived.

They cleared the debris in about 10 minutes, and Eeshark noted that he did not notice anyone sustaining injuries from the incident.

"I was really impressed by how quick everyone parked by the side and got out of their vehicles to clear the road and manage the traffic," he said.

For an incident like this, members of the public can contact the National Environment Agency (NEA) for help.

The agency's Division of Public Cleanliness handles the clean-up of public places after emergency events such as road spillage, flood and even infectious disease outbreak.

