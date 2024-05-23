Passers-by try to break car window to save trapped driver who lost consciousness after accident

A group of passers-by have been lauded for helping an unconscious driver trapped in his car after an accident.

A video circulating on social media shows two men attempting to break the window of an SUV which had mounted a kerb.

They can be seen using what looks like a piece of heavy duty metallic hardware to smash the windows but couldn't do so in that short 14-second clip.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@user467681369205/video/7369092756934757648[/embed]

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident involving two cars near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Kampong Java Road at about 8.45am last Wednesday (May 15).

SCDF told AsiaOne that a few members of public were conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a person upon their arrival at the accident scene.

Emergency medical services personnel took over the resuscitation efforts and conveyed a 45-year-old male driver to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Two other people, a 71-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger, were taken to Raffles Hospital.

SCDF said they will be reaching out to the members of the public who had rendered assistance to commend them for their public spiritedness.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

