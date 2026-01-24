No threat identified at Paya Lebar Air Base following bomb threat: Mindef

No threat was identified at Paya Lebar Air Base at the end of security sweeps after a bomb threat, said the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on Jan 23.

In a Facebook post at 11.35pm, RSAF said that it was made aware of online posts alleging a bomb threat at its air base.

“Precautionary measures were taken and bomb sweeps were conducted at the air base. No threat was identified,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson told AsiaOne at around the same time.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.

In a post made on a social media platform seen by AsiaOne, the user alleged that bombs were planted at various parts of the air base, including the security trooper squadron.

Making a bomb hoax is a crime punishable by up to seven years' jail, a fine of up to $50,000 or both.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

