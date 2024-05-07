Paya Lebar landlord offers 'special bedroom' for rent at $500, complete with urinal

Is he for real?

A Facebook user listed a bedroom for rent at $500, but calls it a 'bed place' because of the unusual setup.

According to Jack Chan's post on May 4, the air-conditioned space is located in Paya Lebar and "just next to the MRT exit", which is "most convenience".

It is equipped with a ceiling fan, an "extra big cabinet", a big glass-top table and a chair. The rent also includes utilities and Wi-Fi.

The post further stated: "This is the special one that nobody sleep beside you (sic)" and "It's special with big storage place can keep your big luggages."

It added: "And it's special with an urinal in unit (no more piss waiting)."

The prospective tenant will apparently have a roommate who stays in an "upper loft room". The flat owner will not be living there and no visitors are allowed.

The post also said: "This Idea look for non-smoking local Singaporean or PR guy only."

Stomp contributor Rei came across the bizarre listing and questioned if it was a joke.

She said: "The room looks like a pantry or resting place for workers. It comes with a urinal in the unit and roommate stays in the upper loft room. It's called a Bed Place and not a Bedroom.

"Is this for real or a joke? It's May Day now, not April Fool's Day."

