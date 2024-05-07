singapore

Paya Lebar landlord offers 'special bedroom' for rent at $500, complete with urinal

Paya Lebar landlord offers 'special bedroom' for rent at $500, complete with urinal
PHOTO: Stomp
PUBLISHED ONMay 07, 2024 2:56 AMByCherlynn Ng

Is he for real?

A Facebook user listed a bedroom for rent at $500, but calls it a 'bed place' because of the unusual setup.

According to Jack Chan's post on May 4, the air-conditioned space is located in Paya Lebar and "just next to the MRT exit", which is "most convenience".

It is equipped with a ceiling fan, an "extra big cabinet", a big glass-top table and a chair. The rent also includes utilities and Wi-Fi.

The post further stated: "This is the special one that nobody sleep beside you (sic)" and "It's special with big storage place can keep your big luggages."

It added: "And it's special with an urinal in unit (no more piss waiting)."

The prospective tenant will apparently have a roommate who stays in an "upper loft room". The flat owner will not be living there and no visitors are allowed.

The post also said: "This Idea look for non-smoking local Singaporean or PR guy only."

Stomp contributor Rei came across the bizarre listing and questioned if it was a joke.

She said: "The room looks like a pantry or resting place for workers. It comes with a urinal in the unit and roommate stays in the upper loft room. It's called a Bed Place and not a Bedroom.

"Is this for real or a joke? It's May Day now, not April Fool's Day."

ALSO READ: No bed, women only: Sengkang room rental listing by Singaporean man leaves netizens baffled

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

Rentalviralproperty
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.