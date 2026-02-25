Unlicensed male driver who evaded Paya Lebar roadblock arrested; abandoned car was deregistered

The 34-year-old male driver of a red BMW saloon car, who evaded a police roadblock in Paya Lebar on the first day of Chinese New Year (Feb 17) and later abandoned the vehicle in Punggol, was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 24).

Users in a Telegram group said on Feb 17 that they had sighted the pursuit of a red car in Hougang Street 12 and Rivervale Drive.

Multiple police vehicles were later seen near Block 122A Edgedale Plains.

In an update on Tuesday, the police shared further details on what happened that morning, after the driver failed to stop and sped through the roadblock.

"Officers gave chase, and during the hour-long pursuit, the driver drove dangerously, running several red lights. The driver later abandoned his car in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains and fled on foot," the police said.

The 34-year-old man was identified by officers from the Traffic Police through extensive ground inquiries and with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was driving a deregistered car with a cloned number plate and without a valid driving license.

AsiaOne understands that the man is a Singaporean.

He will be charged in court on Thursday for evasion of a police roadblock, dangerous driving and various traffic offences including driving without a valid licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, using a deregistered vehicle, using a false number plate, and using a deregistered vehicle.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Daniel Tan, who is the commander of the Traffic Police, warned motorists that they will spare no effort to bring to justice those who operate deregistered vehicles or commit serious traffic offences without valid driving licences.

"Such reckless and irresponsible acts endanger the safety of other road users.

"The police will continue to step up their enforcement efforts and take firm action against those who disregard the law," said SAC Tan.

