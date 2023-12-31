From paying over $900 for a crab to a secret Facebook group where women name and shame guys: Stories that caught your attention in 2023

Yet another year is coming to a close.

From paying an excessive price for seafood to a former Member of Parliament's (MP) personal driver spilling the beans on his employer's extramarital affair, 2023 had some notable highs and lows.

Before we ring in the new year, here's a look at some of the most-read stories of 2023.

$900 for a crab?

It is no secret that chilli crab comes at a hefty price.

But a Japanese tourist was unaware that her bill at a seafood restaurant would cost a whopping $1,322.37, with the chilli crab dish costing some $938.

"We all became speechless knowing that one dinner for four adults cost that much," said the diner Junko Shinba.

Shinba claimed that they were not informed of the total weight of the crab before it was cooked.

A representative from Paradise Group, who owns Seafood Paradise, told AsiaOne that the price of the Scotland Snow Crab was indicated as $26.80 per 100g on the menu, and the staff also informed customers the total weight of the Alaskan King Crab was 3.5kg, said Paradise Group.

Police were involved to mediate the situation as Shinba and her friends refused to settle the bill.

After much deliberation, the restaurant manager decided to give a $107.40 discount, equivalent to 400 grams of live Alaskan Crab "out of goodwill" , as the customer claimed they didn't have enough money to pay for the meal.

Former MP Leon Perera's driver tells all

Former Workers' Party (WP) MP Leon Perera, 53, and senior party leader Nicole Seah, 36 were caught having an affair after a video of them holding hands at a restaurant went viral in July.

Perera's former personal driver of 11 years, Tan (not his real name) revealed to AsiaOne that he had witnessed their entanglement on several occasions and claimed that WP knew about Perera and Seah's alleged relationship as early as three years ago.

Tan, who was dismissed by Perera in 2021, then decided to spill the beans after several media outlets recently approached him.

"What will they do? Sue me? I'm telling the truth," Tan said, adding that he does not fear any legal action from WP or his former boss.

After admitting to their affair, Perera and Seah resigned from their posts.

18 tenants crammed into 4-room flat

Rental prices have soared in the past year causing some tenants to find ways to cut costs.

A couple, who initially rented out their four-room flat in Sengkang West Avenue to five people, were horrified upon seeing 18 "new faces" six months later.

Property agent William Koh who visited the flat, told AsiaOne then that he was shocked to find 18 people crammed in the messy unit, with mattresses covering every available space in the living room and bedrooms.

According to Koh, the new occupants were paying rent to the original tenants who had already left Singapore.

"They thought they were registered and allowed to stay in the unit," Koh said, adding that the landlords later lodged a police report.

A forum to call out douchebags

As dating apps become the new way of meeting people — are they safe?

A 30-year-old man, who goes by the name Marcus, was horrified to find out that a stranger had posted a screenshot of his Tinder profile on a Facebook group, SG Women Ask, and commented about him.

This is a group where thousands of women share what they know about the men they have met from dating apps in Singapore.

Marcus said that he's uncomfortable his dating profile has been shared on social media without his consent, an act which he described as 'harassment'.

Christine, a woman from the group told AsiaOne: "It's like how men have Sammyboy and HardwareZone Forums,"

She said she uncovered stories of women who have been allegedly sexually harassed, gaslighted or scammed by men they met from dating apps.

However, an administrator of the 2,700-member group said in the group's description that it is more than just a 'review' platform for women, it serves as a space for relationship support and advice.

KSL hotel lift that plunged from the 4th floor

Even though Johor Bahru is one of the quick getaway spots for Singaporeans, not all have had a pleasant experience in their stay there.

A Singaporean recently shared his terrifying experience of getting stuck in a lift at the popular KSL Hotel & Resort in Johor Bahru that suddenly plunged from the fourth floor.

"A baby was in there," said this man, who later added that the child was safe.

Trapped in pitch black without mobile signal for 10 minutes, Tan shared that those in the lift decided to "take the risk and force open" the door after no one came to help.

At the end of the 59-second TikTok video, relieved passengers were seen leaving the faulty lift. Some even stayed behind to assist those who were still stuck in the lift.

