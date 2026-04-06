Man who allegedly slapped 4-year-old pre-schooler in Woodlands to be charged

A 36-year-old man who allegedly slapped a 4-year-old boy outside a preschool in Woodlands on March 6 will be charged in court on Tuesday (April 7) with causing hurt, using criminal force, and causing intentional harassment.

Police had earlier told AsiaOne on March 9 that the 36-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and that investigations were ongoing.

The incident also prompted Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaffar to urge members of the public to focus on the boy's recovery, and to "step up and help" when they see a bad situation unfolding.

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What happened

According to the boy's mother, he was playing catching with his classmates when he showed his middle finger after being caught. The alleged assailant, the father of another child, was said to have grabbed the boy by his collar and slapped him across the face.

In a post on her Instagram story, the boy's mother claimed that the man also pointed his finger at his face and threatened to break his fingers.

"To a child at this age, it is not discipline but intimidation. Moments like this can stay in a child's mind and cause rear fear and emotional drama," she wrote, adding that her child is now afraid to return to school even though he had tried to be brave and said there was "no pain" while holding back his tears.

The woman said that their domestic helper tried to pull the boy away from the man, but he held onto him and slapped him a second time, harder.

Police said in a news release on Monday evening that the alleged assault resulted in the boy sustaining injuries to his cheek.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt against a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

If found guilty of using criminal force against a person below 14, the 36-year-old man could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.

For the offence of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, the man, if convicted, could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police also warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of all causes involving violence against children and have zero tolerance for such behaviour, adding that they will not hesitate to take action against those who harm or threaten the welfare of minors.

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