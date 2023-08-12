PE2023: Rallies not encouraged as they may be divisive, says ELD

SINGAPORE - Candidates in the upcoming presidential election are encouraged to use platforms that reach out to voters at large, such as broadcasts and social media, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Saturday (Aug 12).

In-person rallies are not encouraged and there are no designated rally sites for presidential elections, it added.

This is as election meetings, by their nature and format, may be divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the elected presidency, said ELD.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the Writ of Election on Friday, following which ELD announced that Nomination Day would be on Aug 22, and Polling Day on Sept 1, should there be a contest.

On Saturday, the department issued campaigning guidelines covering various matters, such as election advertising and foreign interference.

Presidential candidates will each get two blocks of airtime, each up to 10 minutes long, to make his statements across 19 Mediacorp TV channels and Mediacorp, SPH Media and So Drama! radio channels. This will be free of charge.

The first one will be televised on Aug 24, two days after Nomination Day. The second will be televised on Aug 30, the last day of campaigning before Cooling-off Day.

Candidates may use the four official languages of English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil to deliver their messages on these broadcasts, though the content has to be the same across languages. Only candidates themselves can deliver the broadcast, as stand-ins will not be permitted.

The order of the candidates in the first broadcast will be by alphabetical order of their names according to the electoral roll. This order will be reversed for the second broadcast.

So far, there are four presidential hopefuls: former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, entrepreneur George Goh, 63, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

On Aug 27, SPH Media will release a video, recorded “as live”, with presidential candidates answering questions from younger Singaporeans. This will be put up on The Straits Times website and social media platforms.

A presidential forum by Mediacorp will be broadcast live on CNA on Aug 28. There will also be livestreams on CNA’s YouTube and Facebook channels. A repeat telecast of the forum will run on Channel 5 on Aug 29.

Should candidates wish to hold physical election meetings, they will need to obtain the approval of the premises or site owner before applying for a police permit.

Due to safety and security considerations, candidates are encouraged to hold such rallies, if any, at sports stadiums or indoor venues, said ELD.

Applications for a police permit may only be submitted after the close of nomination proceedings on Aug 22. They must be submitted at least two days before the intended date of the election meeting. This means the earliest day for an election meeting is two days after Nomination Day.

Online campaigning

Candidates can also make use of online campaigning, such as by publishing election advertising on social media platforms, websites and via email.

They have to comply with the rules for online election advertising under the Presidential Elections Act and Presidential Elections (Election Advertising) Regulations.

For example, these online ads must include the details “paid for by” and “sponsored by”, while ads sent via e-mail must come from a functioning e-mail address that is clearly displayed, where recipients may reply to indicate their desire not to receive any more such material.

Candidates and voters also must not make, exhibit or distribute party political films. Examples include films that employ dramatisation or animation to distort, sensationalise or mislead viewers on political matters, said ELD.

Results of election surveys and exit polls are also not allowed from the day that the Writ of Election is issued till Polling Day.

Foreign interference

ELD said that foreign interference includes attempts by foreign actors to manipulate domestic politics through covert and deceptive means, which undermines political sovereignty and harms social cohesion.

Candidates have a responsibility to raise their awareness of potential foreign interference threats, be on the alert for suspicious behaviours and hidden agendas, and take precautions such as fact-checking information and monitoring their social media platforms, it added.

Candidates who suspect they are the target of foreign interference activities should make a police report and keep ELD informed.

Only Singapore citizens can take part in elections and campaigning. Any Singaporean who wants to conduct an election activity for a candidate, whether online or offline, must first have written authority signed by the candidate or his election agents.

Individuals under the age of 16, who have been subject to the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, foreigners and foreign entities, are prohibited from taking part in any election activity.

This excludes permanent residents or work-pass holders who are contracted by authorised persons to carry out set-up or tear-down of traditional election advertisements, or rally sites.

ELD also advised against negative campaigning based on hate and denigration of opposing candidates.

Candidates, election agents and their authorised representatives should conduct election campaigning in a responsible and dignified manner that befits the seriousness of the election process, it said.

They should not make false statements, such as unfounded allegations of corruption or criminal offences, or statements that may cause racial or religious tensions or affect social cohesion.

Election expenses

Candidates can spend up to $812,822.10 for election expenses, said ELD.

This is based on the maximum spending limit in the Presidential Elections Act, which is $600,000 or 30 cents per registered voter, whichever is greater.

This amount was $754,982.40 for the 2017 presidential election.

Only Singapore citizens 21 or older, or Singapore-controlled companies which carry on business wholly or mainly in Singapore, are allowed to make political donations.

Banners, posters and flags

The public display of traditional election advertising, such as banners, flags or posters, must comply with the law and regulations.

For example, they must include information on who authorised the public display, who approved it, who it is publicly displayed for, who paid for it, and who printed it.

These ads also must not contain illegal content, such as seditious materials or materials that may cause alarm and distress, said ELD.

Candidates may use these means of advertising as long as they comply with the controls on quantity, size, location, manner of and period of display, as well as any further conditions stated in the Returning Officer’s permit.

Any such advertisement that does not adhere to these conditions may be directed for removal by the Returning Officer.

Should this occur, candidates will have to bear the expenses to remove each unauthorised banner, flag or poster at $50 per piece. This cost must then be included as part of candidates’ election expenses.

Candidates may also use vehicles to broadcast pre-recorded election messages during the campaign period. They must apply for and obtain a police permit to do so.

However, they are not allowed to give speeches from the vehicles, or provide public entertainment during the broadcast of the messages.

Vehicles with open decks are not allowed to carry any persons on the open deck.

Campaigning by political parties

Political parties should not be involved in campaigning using their party names and symbols in support of a candidate.

The position of the President is non-partisan, said ELD.

Civic, business or professional bodies that wish to participate in any political activity or allow their funds or premises to be used for political purposes need to ensure that their constitutions allow them to do so, and that they do not contravene any laws they are subject to.

These political activities include endorsing certain candidates and publishing advertisements, or issuing press statements to express support for a candidate.

ELD said that the form of a presidential election campaign should differ fundamentally from that of a general election campaign, given the different roles that the elected president and elected government perform.

“The President should remain above the political fray. It is not his role to support or oppose the Government of the day or to advance his own agenda or policies,” it said.

The focus of the presidential election campaign should therefore be on the suitability and integrity of candidates to discharge the functions of the President, while maintaining the dignity of the office, it added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.