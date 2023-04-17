Pedestrian runs away from out-of-control garbage truck in Havelock

SINGAPORE - A woman crossing a road narrowly escaped getting hit by a garbage truck after it swerved and hit a traffic light while travelling along Ganges Avenue on Sunday (April 16) morning.

Police were alerted to the accident in the Havelock area at 10.30am. No injuries were reported.

The 56-year-old male driver of the truck is assisting with investigations.

In a clip from dashcam footage posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, vehicles can be seen stopping at a red light and a woman starts to cross. Meanwhile, the truck approaches the traffic lights on the other side of the road towards the direction of Alexandra Road.

When the pedestrian almost reaches the middle of the road, she notices the truck losing control and swerving towards her. She immediately turns and runs back to the kerb.

The truck hits the traffic light at the crossing, toppling it. It then comes to a stop and its hazard lights are turned on.

Debris from the collision can be seen strewn across the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Pedestrian killed in Jurong West accident 'hardworking and filial' despite partial blindness

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.