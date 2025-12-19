Penalties for speeding offences to increase from Jan 1, 2026

Stiffer penalties for speeding will take effect from Jan 1, 2026, as drivers face higher demerit points and fines under measures announced by the authorities.

The move comes amid a rising number of speeding violations in the first half of 2025.

There were 120,000 speeding violations during the said period — an increase of about 45 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a media release on Friday (Dec 19).

"Motorists who speed will get slapped with more demerit points and higher composition sums," the ministry added.

Previously, speeding violations reached a 10-year-high of around 201,400 for the whole of 2024 — a 72.9 per cent increase from 2023.

After the revised demerit points and compositions come into effect on Jan 1, the demerit points awarded for speeding offences will start from two points — up from four — while the composition fine will start from $250 — up from $200.

MHA will also impose enhanced penalties — an additional $100 in composition fines and an additional two demerit points — for certain traffic offences committed within Friendly Streets, such as speeding, beating the red light and failing to give way to pedestrians.

Friendly Streets are stretches of roads with high pedestrian and cyclist flows, near key amenities such as markets, hawker centres, shopping malls, community clubs, schools, and MRT stations.

They are demarcated with signages at the start and end.

Lorry owners are also reminded that those who do not have speed limiters installed on their vehicles once the statutory deadline to do so kicks in on Jan 1, 2026, may be charged in court.

MHA will also table amendments to the law in 2026 to raise the maximum penalty for offences relating to speed limiters from $1,000 to $10,000.

Meanwhile, also from Jan 1, companies whose drivers are caught speeding in lorries will also be issued with a remedial order (RO) under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work.

The RO will require the company to install speed limiters across all their remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines. Non-compliance will result in fines of up to $50,000.

Companies found operating lorries without speed limiters will also be flagged during bizSAFE certification.

This may result in such companies being unable to obtain or renew their certification, which is a prerequisite for many government-related tenders.

