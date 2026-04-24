People's Alliance for Reform GE2025 candidate Michael Fang resigns from politics

Dr Michael Fang, who represented the Opposition People's Alliance for Reform in the 2025 general election (GE2025), has announced his resignation from politics.

The 49-year-old attributed his decision to the People's Action Party Government's good performance in "pushing for reforms for Singaporeans", alongside "splintered interests within the Opposition camp, especially those who refused to unite for the service of Singaporeans".

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 21), Dr Fang noted that he had called for, among other things, the setting up of a not-for-profit hospital, and funding workers with an allowance while they undergo mid-career training.

"Since my objective is to push for benefits / reforms for Singaporeans, I am pleased to see the new Government under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been responsive and doing well and have taken up similar initiatives," Dr Fang wrote.

"Since those proposals have been pushed forward and implemented, I am pleased to consider my objectives fulfilled at the moment and I can retreat to focus on charity efforts," he added.

"I thank Singaporeans for their kind support and hope to serve them in areas other than Opposition politics."

Dr Fang first entered politics in GE2020, where he contested Jalan Besar GRC on a four-member People's Voice slate. The Opposition party garnered 34.64 per cent of valid votes.

At the GE2025, Dr Fang contested in Yio Chu Kang SMC and garnered 21.25 per cent of valid votes.

Outside of politics, Dr Fang is the chief medical officer of Medtrust Technologies.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com