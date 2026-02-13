7 women arrested in police crackdown on massage parlours in Chinatown and Jalan Besar

The police conducted enforcement operations against illegal activities in Chinatown and Jalan Besar on Thursday (Feb 12) which led to the arrest of seven women aged between 32 and 43.

The seven women are being investigated for various offences, including working without a valid work pass; providing massage services without a licence; and keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a place of assignation.

There have been previous media reports of shops suspected of offering "special" services to male customers.

Most recently, in December 2025, there were reports of shops on the ground floor and third floor of People's Park Centre in Chinatown offering such services.

Business owners in the complex noted that the authorities had conducted anti-vice raids, but the seedy parlours would resume their activities afterwards.

The alleged sex workers are also said to be in contact with one another, warning others of ongoing raids.

Sub-divided units, partitioned areas

Members of the media, including AsiaOne, witnessed enforcement operations, led by the Central Police Division at People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre on Thursday afternoon.

The enforcement operations are part of the police's ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities in the heartlands.

At about 3.20pm, the media witnessed checks on a sub-divided unit on the third floor. A woman, who appeared to be of Chinese descent, was seated at the front of the shop. She was escorted by a female police officer in plainclothes.

Behind the curtains, the space was sparsely furnished, with just a single size bed and a bedside table. On the table, there were three bottles of what appear to be massage oil, a box of tissue and a packet of wet tissue.

Beneath the bed, there were towels, used tissues, and even a used condom.

Bottles of mouthwash, and a bag full of vice-related paraphernalia were found at another partitioned area.

Steps away at another unit, members of the media witnessed a shop found to be providing massage services without a valid permit.

The shop had an open area where foot reflexology services were allegedly provided, but also had several partitioned off "rooms" with massage beds.

Over at People's Park Complex, it was a similar situation where beds were found at partitioned off areas in shops claiming to be health centres.

One woman was led away by plainclothes police officers when members of the media reached the shop. She was arrested for vice-related activities.

A total of nine establishments were found to be providing massage services without valid licences. Of the nine establishments, five were also found to be involved in vice-related activities.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Wong Keng Hoe, commander of Central Police Division, said such illegal operations undermine legitimate businesses that operate lawfully.

"We will not allow such activities to fester and will take deterrent action against offenders. Businesses must comply with the law or face strict enforcement action," DAC Wong added.

The police also said in a news release on Friday that they will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks on massage establishment outlets and will take strict enforcement action to stamp out illegal activities.

