singapore

20 evacuated after fire breaks out at People's Park Complex residential unit

20 evacuated after fire breaks out at People's Park Complex residential unit
A fire broke out in the living room of a 21st-floor residential unit in People's Park Complex on Sunday (Jan 4) afternoon.
PHOTO: Social media (left), Singapore Civil Defence Force (right)
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 04, 2026 12:09 PMBYSean Ler

About 20 people were evacuated by the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after a fire broke out at People's Park Complex on Sunday (Jan 4) afternoon.

SCDF said in a Facebook post on the same day that they were alerted to the fire at about 1.55pm.

The fire, which happened in the living room of a residential unit on the 21st floor of the mixed-use development in Chinatown, was put out with two water jets after SCDF conducted forcible entry into the unit. 

According to SCDF, no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire.

Videos posted on social media show at least three fire engines along Park Road, where People's Park Complex is located. 

Smoke is also seen bellowing out from the unit's windows.

There were no reported injuries in the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In April 2025, another fire also happened in a storage area on the sixth floor of the same development. Six persons were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation then.

@143mindie #fireatpeoplesparkcomplex#scdf#singapore ♬ original sound - ella

[[nid:727635]]

editor@asiaone.com 

SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)fires
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.