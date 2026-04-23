Second peregrine falcon chick found dead in CBD on April 16

A peregrine falcon chick — which took its first fight out of a recess in OCBC Centre earlier in April — was found dead on April 16.

It is also the second of a full clutch of four which hatched on Feb 20 and 22 to have died this month, following the death of another chick on April 4.

Dr Malcom Soh, principal researcher at the National Parks Board's wildlife management research branch, said the chick was found dead on the ground in the Central Business District (CBD).

The cause of death in both instances has not been established.

Checks on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, where the peregrine chicks' movements have been regularly documented by observers, indicate that comments on the chick's death first surfaced last week.

On Wednesday (April 22), Teo, an observer who has been documenting the chicks' growth, wrote that he has tried to confirm the claim by going to the CBD area to conduct observations.

"After three days of searching, I have not been able to confidently sight the third juvenile (G01)," Teo wrote, adding that he was able to sight the two other chicks which has been codenamed G00 and G03.

"G03 is still around and doing well. In fact, it appears to be one of the stronger flyers among the (chicks). G00 is also confirmed to be present.

"Based on last week's reported incident and the fact that G00 is still around, it is likely that the previously reported casualty was G01," he concluded.

G00 was previously found injured on April 7 but was well enough to be released the next day following treatment by veterinarians at NParks' Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

It was tagged G00 and has a Bluetooth tracker on its tail feathers.

Members of the public who encounter any of the fledgings on the ground are advised to contact NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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