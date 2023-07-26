'Petition to include bleach in NDP funpack': NDP preview attendees find stubborn 'fireworks stains' on clothes and bodies

It was an unexpected souvenir.

A group of friends were shocked to find firework stains on themselves after attending the National Day Parade (NDP) preview at the Padang on Saturday (July 22).

Stomp contributor H recounted: "My friends and I attended the NDP preview and were seated in the Green Sector."

Much of the fireworks took place behind the Green Sector, which faces the National Gallery.

"We got a rude shock towards the end of the preview when we noticed the fireworks stains on our clothes and bodies.

"These were stubborn stains that I was unable to wash away. This was the first time I encountered the stains," said the Stomp contributor.

"Perhaps the NDP organising committee should include an advisory somewhere."

On TikTok, the Stomp contributor suggested that an emcee or the ushers could inform audience members.

The video she posted shows little black spots on people's arms and clothing with the subtitle: "Petition to include bleach in NDP funpack!"

The video has more than 100,000 views.

One commenter said: "I had it on my face."

Stomp has contacted NDPeeps for more info.

Below is a video of the NDP preview, including the fireworks, taken by another audience member and posted on YouTube.

There will be one more preview on July 29 before the actual NDP on Aug 9.

Bring an umbrella, just in case?

