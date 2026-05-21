Shell drops diesel price by 3 cents again, keeps petrol unchanged after May 18 hike

Two days after London-headquartered oil and gas company Shell raised petrol prices by 3 cents and dropped its posted price for diesel by the same amount on May 18, it made further downward adjustment to its diesel price — by 3 cents — on Wednesday (May 20).

In a price board update published at 4pm, Shell announced that it has dropped its posted price for diesel to $4.42.

Earlier on May 18, Shell pushed its more premium 98-octane petrol past the $4 mark, to $4.01 with a 3-cent increase across its petrol offerings.

At the time of this article's publication, other fuel companies in Singapore have not posted any changes.

Following the latest round of price adjustment, the per litre cost of diesel now ranges from $3.40 at Cnergy to $4.48 at Caltex.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.48 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.48 Shell* Not available $3.49 $4.01 $4.23 $4.42* Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.47 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.32 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Prices are correct as at 12pm on May 21. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on May 20.

Brent crude oil futures eased to US$110.83 on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump again asserted the war with Iran will end "very quickly", even as investors remain wary about the outcome of peace talks amid continued disruptions to Middle East supply from the conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said the US was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers".

Asked how long he would wait, Trump said, "It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly."

On Thursday morning, Brent oil prices eased further to US$105.80 at 12pm amidst reports that tankers, including those from China, have exited the Strait of Hormuz with 6 million barrels of crude oil.

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editor@asiaone.com