Fuel prices fall on May 28 as Esso, Sinopec post adjustments

There was continued respite for diesel vehicle owners in Singapore on Thursday (May 28) as two fuel companies — Esso and Sinopec — posted adjustments to their prices for diesel.

Sinopec led the latest round of adjustments on Thursday afternoon, announcing a 5-cent reduction to its price for diesel. The move was mirrored by Esso in the evening.

Similar to the last round of adjustments by Caltex and Shell on the eve of Hari Raya Haji (May 26), both companies also kept their petrol prices unchanged.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy, to $4.37 at Caltex, Esso and Shell.

Meanwhile, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy to $3.46 at Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec, with SPC holding the middle ground at $3.42.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.46 Not available $4.16 $4.37 Esso* $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.37* Shell Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.37 Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.36* SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.32 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy Not available $2.76 $3.06 Not available $2.76 Prices are correct as at 9pm on May 28. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on May 28.

Oil prices surge following fresh round of US-Iran hostilities

Despite the Brent benchmark staying below US$100 since Monday — its lowest since April 20 — oil prices rose on Thursday as US and Iran traded strikes

On Thursday morning, oil prices rose more than three per cent to US$97.80 after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a US airbase in response to a US attack near Bandar Abbas airport.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that no single country would have control over the Strait of Hormuz and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the US has decades-long military and economic ties.

"Nobody's going to control (the strait)," Trump said. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

Trump's comments and reports of new US military action showed that the two countries remain far apart, even after suggestions from the White House in recent days that an initial deal to end the war could be imminent.

At the time of this article's publication, Brent crude is hovering around US$96.

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editor@asiaone.com