singapore

Fuel prices fall on May 28 as Esso, Sinopec post adjustments

Both fuel companies reduced their respective price for diesel by 5 cents, mirroring moves by Caltex and Shell on the eve of Hari Raya Haji (May 26)
Fuel prices fall on May 28 as Esso, Sinopec post adjustments
Sinopec, followed by Esso, dropped their respective posted price for diesel on Thursday (May 28).
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 28, 2026 1:17 PMBYSean Ler

There was continued respite for diesel vehicle owners in Singapore on Thursday (May 28) as two fuel companies — Esso and Sinopec — posted adjustments to their prices for diesel. 

Sinopec led the latest round of adjustments on Thursday afternoon, announcing a 5-cent reduction to its price for diesel. The move was mirrored by Esso in the evening.

Similar to the last round of adjustments by Caltex and Shell on the eve of Hari Raya Haji (May 26), both companies also kept their petrol prices unchanged.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy, to $4.37 at Caltex, Esso and Shell.

Meanwhile, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy to $3.46 at Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec, with SPC holding the middle ground at $3.42.

Company / Fuel92-octane95-octane98-octanePremiumDiesel
Caltex$3.43$3.46Not available$4.16$4.37
Esso*$3.43$3.46$3.98Not available$4.37*
ShellNot available$3.46$3.98$4.20$4.37
SinopecNot available$3.46$3.97$4.10$4.36*
SPC$3.39$3.42$3.93Not available$4.32
CnergyNot available$2.64$3.05Not available$3.40
Smart EnergyNot available$2.76$3.06Not available$2.76

Prices are correct as at 9pm on May 28. All prices are before discounts.

*Indicates change to posted price(s) on May 28.

Oil prices surge following fresh round of US-Iran hostilities

Despite the Brent benchmark staying below US$100 since Monday — its lowest since April 20oil prices rose on Thursday as US and Iran traded strikes

On Thursday morning, oil prices rose more than three per cent to US$97.80 after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a US airbase in response to a US attack near Bandar Abbas airport.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that no single country would have control over the Strait of Hormuz and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the US has decades-long military and economic ties.

"Nobody's going to control (the strait)," Trump said. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

Trump's comments and reports of new US military action showed that the two countries remain far apart, even after suggestions from the White House in recent days that an initial deal to end the war could be imminent.

At the time of this article's publication, Brent crude is hovering around US$96. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

Diesel/PetrolPetrol pricesOil prices/Crude oiloil and gasMiddle EastIRANUSAWars and conflictsMotoringcost of livingBusinessSMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
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