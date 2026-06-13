singapore

Fuel prices in Singapore fall for second consecutive day as Esso posts adjustment

It drops diesel price by 5 cents on night of June 12
Fuel prices in Singapore fall for second consecutive day as Esso posts adjustment
Mirroring the moves made by four other fuel companies a day earlier, Esso on Friday (June 12) night reduced its diesel price by 5 cents.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Fitri Salleh
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 13, 2026 12:30 AMBYSean Ler

Fuel prices in Singapore fell for a second consecutive day on Friday (June 12) as Esso caught up with reductions to pump prices posted by Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and Smart Energy, a day earlier.

Esso reduced its diesel price by 5 cents, to $4.32 per litre, while keeping its petrol prices unchanged.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy to $4.32 at Caltex, Shell, Esso and SPC. 

Chinese-owned SPC is the only company to have kept its prices unchanged since May 5.

Company / Fuel92-octane95-octane98-octanePremiumDiesel
Caltex$3.43$3.46Not available$4.16$4.32
Esso*$3.43$3.46$3.98Not available$4.32*
ShellNot available$3.46$3.98$4.20$4.32
SinopecNot available$3.46$3.97$4.10$4.31
SPC$3.39$3.42$3.93Not available$4.32
CnergyNot available$2.64$3.05Not available$3.40
Smart EnergyNot available$2.67*$2.99*Not available$2.71

Prices are correct as at 6.30am on June 13. All prices are before discounts.

*Indicates change to posted price(s) on June 12.

Oil prices at around US$90 per barrel

Oil prices hovered just below the US$90 per barrel mark on Friday night, extending losses from the previous session.

This comes after US President Donald Trump called off strikes against Iran on Thursday, claiming a breakthrough in talks to end the war.

But the market is expected to remain cautious after a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said in a live phone-in on state television that nothing had been finalised.

The war, which began on Feb 28, enters its 15th week on Saturday.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Diesel/PetrolPetrol pricesOil prices/Crude oiloil and gasMiddle EastIRANUSAWars and conflictsMotoringcost of livingBusinessSMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
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