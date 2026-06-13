Fuel prices in Singapore fall for second consecutive day as Esso posts adjustment

Fuel prices in Singapore fell for a second consecutive day on Friday (June 12) as Esso caught up with reductions to pump prices posted by Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and Smart Energy, a day earlier.

Esso reduced its diesel price by 5 cents, to $4.32 per litre, while keeping its petrol prices unchanged.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy to $4.32 at Caltex, Shell, Esso and SPC.

Chinese-owned SPC is the only company to have kept its prices unchanged since May 5.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.46 Not available $4.16 $4.32 Esso* $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.32* Shell Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.32 Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.31 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.32 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy Not available $2.67* $2.99* Not available $2.71 Prices are correct as at 6.30am on June 13. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on June 12.

Oil prices at around US$90 per barrel

Oil prices hovered just below the US$90 per barrel mark on Friday night, extending losses from the previous session.

This comes after US President Donald Trump called off strikes against Iran on Thursday, claiming a breakthrough in talks to end the war.

But the market is expected to remain cautious after a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said in a live phone-in on state television that nothing had been finalised.

The war, which began on Feb 28, enters its 15th week on Saturday.

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editor@asiaone.com