Fuel prices in Singapore fall for second consecutive day as Esso posts adjustment

Fuel prices in Singapore fell for a second consecutive day on Friday (June 12) as Esso caught up with reductions to pump prices posted by Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and Smart Energy, a day earlier.
Esso reduced its diesel price by 5 cents, to $4.32 per litre, while keeping its petrol prices unchanged.
Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy to $4.32 at Caltex, Shell, Esso and SPC.
Chinese-owned SPC is the only company to have kept its prices unchanged since May 5.
|Company / Fuel
|92-octane
|95-octane
|98-octane
|Premium
|Diesel
|Caltex
|$3.43
|$3.46
|Not available
|$4.16
|$4.32
|Esso*
|$3.43
|$3.46
|$3.98
|Not available
|$4.32*
|Shell
|Not available
|$3.46
|$3.98
|$4.20
|$4.32
|Sinopec
|Not available
|$3.46
|$3.97
|$4.10
|$4.31
|SPC
|$3.39
|$3.42
|$3.93
|Not available
|$4.32
|Cnergy
|Not available
|$2.64
|$3.05
|Not available
|$3.40
|Smart Energy
|Not available
|$2.67*
|$2.99*
|Not available
|$2.71
Prices are correct as at 6.30am on June 13. All prices are before discounts.
*Indicates change to posted price(s) on June 12.
Oil prices at around US$90 per barrel
Oil prices hovered just below the US$90 per barrel mark on Friday night, extending losses from the previous session.
This comes after US President Donald Trump called off strikes against Iran on Thursday, claiming a breakthrough in talks to end the war.
But the market is expected to remain cautious after a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said in a live phone-in on state television that nothing had been finalised.
The war, which began on Feb 28, enters its 15th week on Saturday.
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