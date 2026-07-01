SPC mirrors fuel price drop; runs 7-day 23% discount for NSmen in conjunction with SAF Day

A day after most fuel companies in Singapore posted downward adjustments to their diesel prices, SPC on Tuesday (June 30) mirrored their moves.

In a price board update at 6.10pm, the subsidiary of Chinese stated-owned company PetroChina announced a 12-cent reduction to its posted price for diesel.

This is 2 cents more than the 10-cent adjustment posted by Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec on Monday.

While SPC's petrol prices also remained unchanged, it is running a seven-day We Support NS fuel discount campaign in conjunction with SAF Day on Wednesday (July 1).

All national service personnel, including those from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force, can receive a 23 per cent discount on SPC's petrol and diesel offerings, by presenting the relevant identification documents.

The discount cannot be combined with other offers, discounts or promotions.

Following the latest round of adjustment, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.58 per litre at Smart Energy to $4.12 at Caltex, Esso and Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.39 $3.42 Not available $4.12 $4.12 Esso $3.39 $3.42 $3.94 Not available $4.12 Shell Not available $3.42 $3.94 $4.16 $4.12 Sinopec Not available $3.42 $3.93 $4.06 $4.06 SPC* $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.05 Cnergy Not available $2.59 $3.00 Not available $3.08 Smart Energy Not available $2.62 $2.99 Not available $2.58 Prices are correct as at 6.15pm on July 1. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made on June 30.

Oil prices continue to react to new supply

Brent oil prices on Wednesday fell below US$72 per barrel at 5pm, continuing a downward trajectory as investors eye potential US-Iran talks in Doha amid a strained interim ceasefire in the now four-month-long war.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo was reported by Reuters as saying that previously stranded ships that have now become available are creating a temporary wave of new supply. But he would not commit that the market had priced out a risk premium, reflecting continued cautiousness.

Iranian officials have said the two sides must still sort out terms of a ceasefire they signed two weeks ago before they can tackle more difficult topics.

Meanwhile, two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz and ability to levy fees on ships entering or leaving the Gulf, even if it has to do so by force.

Tehran believes the wording of its interim agreement with the US allows it to keep control of which ships may pass and which route they take through the narrow waterway.

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editor@asiaone.com