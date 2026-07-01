Singapore's defence depends on collective resolve of all Singaporeans, says Chan Chun Sing in SAF Day message

Behind every ordinary day in Singapore is the extraordinary dedication of servicemen and women from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), who work quietly and tirelessly to protect the city state's lifelines and livelihoods, said Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing.

But he also pointed out that Singapore's success ultimately rests on the collective resolve of all Singaporeans to safeguard what previous generations have built, and to ensure that future generations can inherit a safe and secure Singapore.

In his SAF Day 2026 message published on social media on Wednesday (July 1), the defence minister pointed to the SAF's work across all levels, emphasising the need to always get it right.

"Each action signals our determination to get it right, first time, all the time. For our adversaries, they are looking to get it right one time, any time," he explained.

Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services, also reminded the SAF that it must continue to embrace new technologies, while forging new partnerships, as well as invest and build capabilities ahead of time and threat.

"(These) ensure that we remain a credible force and trusted partner. Only with real capabilities can we defend what is ours and shape our future," he said, noting that global uncertainties have continued to present changes and disruptions.

Earlier this month, Singapore received approval from the US to upgrade its M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a deal estimated to be worth US$73 million (S$94 million).

The Ministry of Defence told AsiaOne the upgrades will ensure that the system remains capable of meeting evolving operational and training requirements.

This follows its announcement at the Committee of Supply debate on Feb 27 on the procurement of three new Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft.

When operational, they will work alongside the four new Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft which will likely be put into service in the early 2030s.

Meanwhile, Singapore's first fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet is on track for delivery later this year.

In his SAF Day message, Chan also urged Singaporeans to rise to today's challenges.

"Generations before us rose to their challenges and secured what we have today.

"Now it is our turn to ensure that future generations not only survive but thrive in an increasingly uncertain world.

"Together, we will prevail," he said.

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editor@asiaone.com