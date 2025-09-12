Singapore's first F-35 jet on track for delivery in end-2026, says Chan Chun Sing

The first of Singapore's 20 F-35 fighter aircraft remains on track to be delivered by the end of 2026, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Friday (Sept 12).

During a visit to Lockheed Martin's production facility in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, where Singapore's F-35s are being built, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing described the delivery not just as a milestone, but as a significant step in a long journey.

"This is not just a milestone, but one step in a long journey that we will take together with Lockheed Martin, our partners in the US Government, the US Air Force, and the community in Ebbing - because every one of us needs to come together in order for this capability to be realised," said Chan, while expressing his appreciation to all those who made this possible.

Chan, who was accompanied by Chief of Air Force Major-General Kelvin Fan, was also briefed on the F-35 programme, its capabilities, and its production process during the visit.

The F-35 acquisition is part of Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) long-term strategy to build up the Republic of Singapore Air Force's future fighter fleet.

This future fleet will comprise a diversified mix of F-35As, F-35Bs, and F-15SGs to meet Singapore's operational requirements and to maintain a strong, capable fighter force to safeguard its skies.

Chan is currently in the United States for his introductory visit from Sept 9 to 13.

As part of the trip, he will also visit SAF personnel stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, who are participating in Exercise Forging Sabre 2025.

[[nid:722432]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com