Philippine embassy in Singapore providing assistance to Filipina assaulted by man in Lucky Plaza

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore has said it is providing assistance to a Filipina woman after a video of her being hit and kicked by a man in Lucky Plaza went viral.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 11), the Philippine Embassy said that it is aware of the video circulating online, which "involved an assault on a Filipina by a man whose citizenship has yet to be confirmed".

It added: "The Embassy, through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), is taking appropriate measures and has reached out to the victim to provide the necessary assistance."

The embassy also stated that it is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the victim "to help ensure her safety and well-being".

"At this stage, we are mindful not to disclose details that could inadvertently affect ongoing measures or aggravate the situation," it added.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The alleged assault occurred at Lucky Plaza last Sunday (Feb 8) evening after the Filipina supposedly refused a drink from the man.

Multiple videos of the incident, which took place on the sixth floor of the shopping mall in Orchard Road, were subsequently circulated online.

