PHV driver unleashes tirade after passenger asks question: 'I'm a bad-tempered guy!'

Upon finding herself on the receiving end of a verbal outburst by an irate private-hire driver, a passenger decided to record the latter's rants.

While the clips originally uploaded to TikTok by user Minchan6577 have since been deleted, a copy of the video recently started making the rounds on Facebook.

"Inappropriate angry driver having two different passengers at the same time. This is not a shared ride," read the in-video caption.

The 34-second-long video starts with the driver shouting: "Sorry for my personality okay! I'm a bad-tempered guy!"

"You challenged my mind for what?" He can be heard saying in another clip.

The video then cuts to the last clip, where the driver can be heard shouting: "You! Please, follow what I say. You nonsense ah you.

"If someone disturbs me I'll 'kee siao'... You know what is 'kee siao'? Go mad (in Hokkien)!"

It is unclear exactly why the private-hire driver is berating the passenger although in another now-deleted video, he was seen confronting the passenger.

Was driver triggered?

The driver's tirade drew the ire of some netizens who expressed their concern for the passenger's safety.

"This driver should get off the road. Break the rules, aggressive behaviour," opined a Facebook user.

"Not fit to be a driver. The passenger life might be in danger," agreed another.

However, some thought that the passenger might have "triggered" him.

Said a netizen: "One-sided story... For a driver to react like that shows he must have been provoked. No smoke without fire."

AsiaOne has reached out to Minchan6577 for more information.

Last January, a private-hire driver lost his cool when a passenger adjusted the car seat and air-conditioner without seeking permission.

The driver then asked the passenger to get out of the car and threatened to call the police, only for the latter to refuse to budge.

"You are sitting in people's car, you know. You think what? Taxi, ah?" exclaimed the driver.

The heated exchange continued, and the passenger eventually got out of the vehicle after the driver waved his finger and furiously shouted for him to leave.

