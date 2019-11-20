PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

SINGAPORE - The engineer who prepared the plans of the building works for the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct that collapsed in July 2017 knew his team of engineers were inexperienced in designing bridges, but failed to give the team guidance or instructions.

Indonesian Robert Arianto Tjandra, 46, the qualified person from subcontractor CPG Consultants, also failed to check the design assumptions made for the corbels, which are support structures, between affected vertical columns that collapsed.

The viaduct rests on these vertical columns which are called piers.

Even after he was aware of the errors in the calculations made by the engineering team, he failed to take necessary remedial steps.

It was this reckless act that resulted in the collapse of the PIE viaduct, which killed Chinese worker Chen Yinchuan, 31, and injured 10 others, the court heard.

The 11 workers, who were working on the affected deck slab, fell to the ground from a height of at least 9m.

Arianto Tjandra, a Singapore permanent resident, had faced five charges under the Building Control Act and the Workplace Safety and Health Act - the highest among those who were charged.

On Wednesday (Nov 20), he pleaded guilty to three of the five charges, with the remaining two charges to be taken into consideration for sentencing.