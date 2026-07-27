'I have been wrongfully accused': Piloxing coach rejects claims linking her to Faishal Ibrahim

A fitness trainer has denied allegations linking her to former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim after online rumours falsely identified her as the woman involved in the circumstances surrounding his recent resignation.

Rasidah Caudal shared a screengrab of what appeared to be a Telegram message claiming she was "the one who caused MP Faishal to resign" and alleging that she was "married to a French man", in an Instagram (IG) post on Monday (July 27).

The same image has also been posted on TikTok, where it gained over 82,000 views as at Monday.

Calling it an "untrue allegation" in her IG post, Caudal said she had been "wrongfully accused as the woman in the [Assoc] Prof Faishal['s] case".

"I would like to take the occasion to categorically reject these accusations," she wrote.

'I have been wrongfully accused'

Caudal, a certified senior Piloxing — a high-energy fitness workout — and Pilates trainer, conducts classes at various community centres.

According to her post caption, her "only contact" with Assoc Prof Faishal was at two fitness events held at Kampung Ubi Community Club organised by the Kembangan Community Club Women's Executive Committee.

In her Instagram post, Caudal urged those spreading the "unsubstantiated rumours [to] at least have the backbone to supplement them with proof".

She also warned that she "will not hesitate to take legal action" against those spreading the allegations.

Caudal also urged the public to stop speculating and making unsubstantiated accusations online about the woman involved.

"These accusations are, seemingly, a search for solutions to a scandal without answers," she wrote, adding that rumours and false accusations could have real-life consequences.

Zaqy Mohamad weighs in

Caudal's post prompted a response from the newly-appointed Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, who weighed in on the matter in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Many of us are still trying to come to terms with the hurt and disappointment of recent events. But even then, we should not cause the same pain to others," he wrote.

"A woman who was wrongly identified in relation to Prof Faishal has had to publicly clarify that she was not involved. Her photographs and identity were circulated, exposing her to false accusations and abusive comments.

"No innocent person, especially a woman, should have to endure such harassment because of unfounded speculation."

The acting minister called on Singaporeans to be careful with words and what is being shared.

"Before passing on a claim, let us pause, verify the facts and remember that a few clicks online can cause deep hurt to innocent people."

Wave of support

Among those who commented was East Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Hazlina Abdul Halim, who wrote: "I am really sorry to hear this."

"Sending courage and strength," MP Hazlina added.

Amrin Amin, a former MP for the Woodlands ward of Sembawang GRC from 2015 to 2020, said in a Facebook post that "public life is unforgiving enough" and that "we do not need to make it crueller by pulling more people into the story".

"Perhaps the kinder thing now is to give everyone involved the space to heal," Amrin pointed out.

Others also voiced their support for Caudal and called for an end to the rumours.

"Hang in there, [I] admire you for your strength in staying calm in [the] face of such unfounded mindless gossip," read one comment.

Another netizen urged her to report the anonymous user to the authorities so that the harmful online content could be removed.

Assoc Prof Faishal's resignation

Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim resigned after acknowledging that his conduct in his interactions with a woman fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

His resignation, which included stepping down as MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, was announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on July 20.

While police found no criminal offence had been committed, he said he would step away from politics to focus on his family.

AsiaOne has reached out to Caudal and Assoc Prof Faishal for comment.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com