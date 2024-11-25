Pipe bursts near Clementi HDB block, no water supply in some homes

Some homes in a Clementi HDB block have no water supply after a pipe burst in the wee hours of Monday (Nov 25) morning.

According to Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng, the burst pipe affected the water supply to the lower floors of Block 324 Clementi Ave 5 as well as Block 325.

A video Dr Tan posted on Facebook on the same day shows the walkway leading to Block 324 flooded with muddy water.

The burst water pipe was right beside the block, wrote Dr Tan in his post.

He visited the site at about 7.30am on Monday and saw that some nearby homes and businesses have been affected.

Dr Tan added that urgent repairs are ongoing while national water agency PUB, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council assist affected residents.

One resident, Essy Afrianti, left a comment stating she had to take urgent leave as there was "totally no water at home".

In response, Dr Tan wrote: "I've sent you a DM, so that we can link up with you and get help to your family. Hope to hear from you soon."

The MP also encouraged those affected by the incident to contact the Clementi Community Centre at 6776 1670, or e-mail him directly.

AsiaOne has contacted PUB, LTA and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council for more information.

