Pipe leak causes water to gush from ceiling at Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport is known for its indoor waterfall Rain Vortex but has some of the 'rain' spilled over to other parts of the building?

A clip circulating on Facebook showed water gushing out from the ceiling outside eyewear shop Owndays located at Basement 1, forming a big puddle on the floor.

A female staff member from the store next door was also seen sweeping water away from its entrance.

Eh glamping at Jewel also come with free outdoor shower? Leaking outside Owndays. <Reader's contribution: Cheng> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Thursday, December 17, 2020

A woman told 8World that she had to make a detour around the area when she and her family went for lunch at Jewel Changi Airport on Friday (Dec 18).

It wasn't crowded at the time, she said, but the 20 or so people there appeared unperturbed by the sight. In the photos she shared, a man climbed a tall metal ladder and appeared to be inspecting the ceiling.

A spokesperson from Jewel Changi Airport told AsiaOne that there was a water pipe leak at Basement 1 at about 11.15am, and the issue was attended to immediately.



"Affected tenants were inconvenienced for approximately 30 minutes before normal operations resumed. There was no other disruption to operations."

Shortly after Jewel Changi Airport's opening last April, faulty sprinklers also caused "water leakages" there on several occasions.

