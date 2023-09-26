'Playing catching': Jurong resident chases monitor lizard along corridor

A frantic bid to capture a stray monitor lizard escalated into a wild chase after the animal escaped twice.

The action-packed scene was filmed and uploaded to TikTok by user Svkorr, who goes by Sukor, yesterday (Sept 25) night.

The incident occurred at a block of HDB flats located in Taman Jurong.

In the 55-second-long video, Sukor can be heard giggling while chasing the reptile down a corridor and into a stairwell sometime during the day.

The video then cuts to another clip showing someone positioned at the bottom flight of stairs brandishing a broom towards the cornered animal.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@svkorr/video/7282748804925852936[/embed]

Staff from NParks arrived later at night to capture the lizard, only for another chase to ensue after it slipped away and bolted down the stairs.

The two staff were filmed lunging after the escaped lizard which had made its way to the ground floor of the HDB block, before they eventually caught up to the animal near a bicycle rack.

Sukor continued filming as he ran back to retrieve the carrier left behind by NParks staff at the staircase landing. In the next cut, NParks staff could be seen carefully grasping onto the reptile and placing it in the carrier.

Long process to capture the animal

Sukor told AsiaOne that he was "shocked" to see the animal as "it is not common to see a monitor lizard walking along the corridor".

The 21-year-old student had decided to chase the monitor lizard as there are two cats in the neighbourhood "who love to roam around", and he was worried for their safety.

The monitor lizard was first spotted roaming around their Taman Jurong HDB corridor at around 10.50am, Sukor's neighbour Majida Beegum told AsiaOne.

"He was shocked to see the lizard very close to the cats, and he had to chase it away as he was worried for the safety of his neighbours and cats," she explained.

After Sukor informed her of the animal, the concerned neighbour then called NParks to report the incident at around 11.05am.

NParks staff came at 12.15pm to search for the animal, but left after a 15-minute search as they were unable to spot the reptile, she said.

When Sukor spotted the monitor lizard again at 4pm, Majida said she called the police, who said they would inform the relevant department to come as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the pair worked together to try and contain the animal.

"My neighbour and I decided to trap it by me staying at the top and one more below the staircase so that it won't try to run and escape," Sukor said.

"As it was getting dark, Sukor and I were getting anxious. Finally, NParks arrived at 7.30pm," Majida added.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks for more information.

Encountering a monitor lizard

If you chance upon a monitor lizard, NParks advises members of the public to:

Not be alarmed, as these animals are shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered.

Not touch, chase or corner them as they may attack in defence. You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar.

Seek medical attention immediately if (in a rare event) you are bitten. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be a bacterial infection from the bite.

