Playing with fire: Motorcyclist caught on video using phone while helmetless pillion hangs on

They say life is a journey, but for this duo, it's a risky one.

In a one-minute video uploaded on Facebook by Roads.sg on Thursday (April 6), a man and a woman riding a motorcycle were caught breaking not one, but possibly at least two other traffic laws on a local expressway.

In the video, the male motorcyclist is seen using a mobile phone on his left hand and manoeuvring his vehicle with the other while the woman in the back seat held on without a helmet.

The man was also caught looking down at his phone several times throughout the video, which looks like it was taken by a pillion rider on another motorcycle.

The incident took place at around 6.15pm on April 4 along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) leading to Changi Airport, wrote the person who uploaded this post.

The video has since garnered more than 130,000 views and over 1,000 likes at the time of writing.

Some netizens commenting on the video criticised the duo for endangering not only themselves but others on the road.

PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg

Others called out the person who chased after and filmed the video instead of reporting the incident directly to the traffic police or the Land Transport Authority.

PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg

Under the current Road Traffic law, individuals who ride motorcycles without wearing a helmet may be subjected to imprisonment for a maximum of three months, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

The penalty will be more severe for repeat offenders.

