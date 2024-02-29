Playing hooky? Students spotted leaping from second storey of secondary school in Jurong

It is all fun and games till someone gets hurt.

A video showing a group of students jumping from a school building was posted by a contributor on Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Feb 28).

"Students climbed over and jumped down from level two. Very dangerous act," the post read.

The contributor shared that the video was taken that morning, from a park across a secondary school located in Jurong.

The 30-second clip shows a group of boys in school uniform, running off after jumping down from the second storey of the building. One of them can be seen stuck on a ledge.

The boy's leg can be seen in the clip, hanging dangerously from the ledge. He then drops safely on the ground.

"Thankfully nothing happen. What if one of them fell down and injured? Parents gonna blame the school or their own son?" the contributor wrote.

Netizens were quick to comment on the post, suggesting the school take disciplinary action against the students.

A Facebook user commented: "Need report to the school about the incident for disciplinary action and inform the parents."

Others guessed that the boys were trying to 'ponteng' (skip in Malay) school.

AsiaOne has reached out to the school for comment.

Schoolboys leap from HDB block ledge

Back in 2019, a group of young boys in school uniforms were spotted leaping from a HDB block ledge at Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Stomp contributor Tiramisu, who witnessed the incident from her office opposite the block, said: "It was so scary to see them playing parkour."

She said that the boys were seen leaping from a ledge on the second storey of the HDB block to the roof of a small building next to it.

"Dangerous acts and any misstep will lead to serious consequences," she told Stomp then.

