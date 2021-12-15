'Please desist for your safety': NYP student does Helikopter spin on escalator for TikTok

A video of a Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) student having a bit of fun on top of a moving escalator has gone viral on TikTok — to the point that his institution has noticed this six-second clip.

NYP wasn't pleased with what they saw and left a few firm replies in the comments section.

The video was uploaded on Tuesday (Dec 14) by TikTok user Undersalt and it has garnered over 246,000 views and 400 comments.

Laying flat on his back, the student seemed to have mistaken the escalator for an amusement park ride as he spun around numerous times.

He manages to keep his balance after jumping straight onto the escalator, with his smiling face visible as his mask was under his chin.

In the comments section, NYP's TikTok account said that they do not condone such behaviour. The polytechnic made it a point to mention that others should not copy his dangerous act.

It wrote: "You almost made our hearts stop. Please desist for your safety (and for our heart health)."

And then added: "We gotta be the responsible adults here and say please don’t do this. To the rest, don’t copy please!"

A separate TikTok user realised the student might actually be doing good to the NYP community and 'thanked' him for cleaning the escalator handles.

Another netizen mentioned that the student is asking for trouble by participating in such a dangerous activity.

If you’re still left scratching your head at this, chances are, you either don’t have a TikTok account or haven't scrolled through the app lately.

The viral clip plays on the Helikopter trend that has taken the platform by storm. Creators record a video of themselves spinning around, akin to spinning helicopter blades. The audio snippet is from Helikopter, a song by Bosnian artist Fazlija.

As funny as these videos are, it's probably best that safety comes first when attempting to recreate the Helikopter.

