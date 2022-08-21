'Please respect these 2 uncles': Cleaners jamming and playing on discarded piano in bin centre moves netizens

Dumpster jiving?

Here's proof that talent shines through, no matter the circumstance.

A recent video which surfaced on TikTok has garnered a slew of positive comments for a moving musical performance by two cleaners in Singapore.

What's even more impressive is that their "mini concert" is set amid a bin centre, with one of the duo hitting the chords on what seems like a discarded piano.

TikTok user Marleygraveyard, the singer of the pair, stated in a caption that it was a "rainy day spot jamming @ bin centre [sic]".

The four-minute video shows the two cleaners putting up a soul-stirring rendition of Ku Di Halaman Rindu, a classic hit by Malaysian rock band, Lefthanded.

The clip is believed to have been recorded on Aug 18 according to the timestamp and was uploaded to TikTok the next day.

Marleygraveyard on the comments thread confirmed that they were at Pandan Valley condominium.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/marleygraveyard

Their soulful performance has astounded many and drawn more than 2,000 'likes' and 180 comments, leaving users clamouring for more.

Wrote one commenter in Malay: "Best. Please respect these two uncles."

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/marleygraveyard

"It's like the original… it's really good," remarked another.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/marleygraveyard

AsiaOne has reached out to Marleygraveyard for comment.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Joey Yung 'busks' impromptu at Paris train station after concert was cancelled

candicecai@asiaone.com