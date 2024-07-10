PM Lawrence Wong to deliver his first National Day Rally speech on Aug 18

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his first National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug 18.

He will be speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College Central at Ang Mo Kio, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday (July 10).

PM Wong was sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister on May 15.

The theme for 2023 NDR was "A Better Home, A Brighter Future".

At last year's rally, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a new $7 billion Majulah Package to help "young seniors" aged 50 and above prepare for retirement.

He also introduced the new classification system for the Housing Development Board's (HDB) Build-to-Order launches, among other measures such as support for retrenched workers, upgraded infrastructure in HDB homes for seniors as well as his succession plans.

